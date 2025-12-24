Medical College Tensions: Allegations of Violence and Misinformation

Two days after a violent altercation at Indira Gandhi Medical College, the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) has called on the public to cease spreading unverified information.

SAMDCOT is demanding a transparent legal investigation while urging respect for healthcare workers' safety. The association voiced grave concerns over the incident, warning of a potential statewide movement if legal actions against the alleged agitators are not taken.

Tension erupted on Monday when a dispute between senior resident Dr. Raghav Narula and patient Arjun Singh turned violent. The incident, which was captured on video, has sparked protests and raised allegations of political motivations behind the unrest.