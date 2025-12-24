Left Menu

Medical College Tensions: Allegations of Violence and Misinformation

Following a violent altercation at Indira Gandhi Medical College, SAMDCOT urges the public to avoid spreading unverified information and calls for a transparent investigation. The association demands respect for healthcare workers' safety as fragmented videos circulate, inciting public disorder. Potential political motives are alleged amid rising tensions.

Medical College Tensions: Allegations of Violence and Misinformation
Two days after a violent altercation at Indira Gandhi Medical College, the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) has called on the public to cease spreading unverified information.

SAMDCOT is demanding a transparent legal investigation while urging respect for healthcare workers' safety. The association voiced grave concerns over the incident, warning of a potential statewide movement if legal actions against the alleged agitators are not taken.

Tension erupted on Monday when a dispute between senior resident Dr. Raghav Narula and patient Arjun Singh turned violent. The incident, which was captured on video, has sparked protests and raised allegations of political motivations behind the unrest.

