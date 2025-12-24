China and India: Navigating De-escalation and Bilateral Relations
The US Department of War reports that China aims to leverage reduced tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India to stabilize bilateral relations and stave off deeper US-India ties. Despite progressed dialogue, skepticism persists, limiting further diplomatic advancements.
China seeks to leverage the de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control with India, aiming to stabilize their relations and mitigate the strengthening of US-India ties, the US Department of War indicates.
An agreement to disengage from standoff sites along the LAC was reached shortly before a high-profile meeting at the BRICS Summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This encounter initiated ongoing high-level discussions concerning various diplomatic sectors, including border management and cultural exchanges.
While India remains cautious of China's intentions, this diplomatic thaw features resumed direct flights and visa facilitations. However, underlying distrust and additional complications continue to challenge profound bilateral relations, as indicated by the Department of War's report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transatlantic Tensions Rise Over U.S. Visa Bans
Medical College Tensions: Allegations of Violence and Misinformation
Tensions Rise as Ukraine Peace Talks Involve High-Stakes Negotiations
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Turkish Engagement with Hamas on Gaza Ceasefire
Tragic Dual Hanging Uncovered Amidst Love Affair Tensions