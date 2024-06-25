Left Menu

Sebastien Ogier to Miss Rally Poland After Head-On Collision

Eight-times world champion Sebastien Ogier will miss Rally Poland after a head-on collision during pre-event reconnaissance. Despite no serious injuries, Ogier remains under medical supervision while co-driver Vincent Landais has been discharged. Ogier, competing part-time this season, is fourth in the championship standings.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:43 IST
Sebastien Ogier to Miss Rally Poland After Head-On Collision

(Adds Ogier to miss event, update on condition) WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) -

Eight-times world champion Sebastien Ogier will miss Rally Poland after being taken to hospital following a collision with another car while preparing for this week's event, Toyota said on Tuesday. The team said none of the four people involved were seriously injured, in what local media said was a head-on impact, but Frenchman Ogier, 40, would remain under medical supervision overnight.

Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais were driving along part of the course in a regular car as part of pre-event reconnaissance. Tomasz Markowski, a police spokesman from the northern Polish city of Olsztyn, said the accident happened at around 9.30 a.m. on a gravel road.

The other car was driven by a 69-year-old with a 67-year-old passenger, he added. Toyota said both were members of the public. Markowski said the drivers were transported to hospital by helicopter, while the passengers were taken by ambulance. He said all were conscious when paramedics arrived at the scene.

"The incident took place while Ogier and Landais were preparing for the Goldap special stage, which forms SS10 and SS14 of the rally this Saturday," said Toyota on X. "Ogier and Landais were driving a road car as is the standard practice for rally reconnaissance. All recce cars have GPS tracking, which shows the speeds were within the limits set.

"All involved have undergone scans which showed no serious injuries. While Landais has been discharged, Ogier will remain under medical observation overnight and will not be able to participate in the event." Toyota said they were considering replacement options.

Ogier is competing only part-time this season in selected events. He is fourth in the championship standings, 30 points behind Hyundai's series leader Thierry Neuville of Belgium after winning in Croatia and Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024