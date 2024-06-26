Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Expands Reach in Madhya Pradesh with New LCV Dealership

Ashok Leyland, a flagship of Hinduja Group, has inaugurated a new dealership for its light commercial vehicles in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Named Sunil MotoCorp, it is the eighth 3S facility in the region, offering a range of LCV products like BADA DOST and DOST. The move aims to expand their network and improve customer service.

Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland has launched a new dealership for its light commercial vehicles in Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing its expansion strategy, the city-headquartered firm announced on Wednesday.

The fresh light commercial vehicle (LCV) dealership, known as Sunil MotoCorp, marks the eighth 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility in Chhindwara, offering an array of LCV products including BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER, and MiTR.

"One of the key reasons for the runaway success of our DOST range and now the BADA DOST has been the robustness of the product and our network. All our products have been receiving great response from our customers. We are extremely proud that our track record of service retention levels is exemplary with close to 70 percent of our customers returning to our dealer workshops even after the warranty period," said Amandeep Singh, President - IO, LCV, Defence and PSB.

"This new dealership is being opened to further strengthen our reach, in line with our commitment," he added. The LCV dealership is equipped with advanced tools, five quick service bays, and sophisticated infrastructure, enhancing a distribution network that now exceeds 750 touchpoints.

