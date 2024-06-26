Left Menu

AfDB Secures $18 Million for Environmental Sustainability Projects in Africa

One of the funded projects, titled "Strengthening Zambezi River Basin Management towards Climate Resilience and Ecosystem Health," has been allocated $10.57 million.

Updated: 26-06-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:08 IST
The second project, the "Global Electronics Management (GEM) program (Horn of Africa Regional Child Project)," received $7.83 million.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has successfully secured over $18 million in funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to support two key initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability and resilience across Africa.

One of the funded projects, titled "Strengthening Zambezi River Basin Management towards Climate Resilience and Ecosystem Health," has been allocated $10.57 million. This initiative aims to enhance the coordinated management of water, energy, food, and environmental resources within the Zambezi River Basin. Spanning eight southern African countries including Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, the project seeks to bolster resilience and ecosystem health through improved transboundary cooperation and adaptive management practices.

The second project, the "Global Electronics Management (GEM) program (Horn of Africa Regional Child Project)," received $7.83 million. This program targets the escalating issue of electronic waste (e-waste) in Somalia, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, aiming to reduce e-waste generation and promote circularity within the electronics sector of these developing countries.

The GEF approved these funding allocations during its 67th Council meetings held in Washington DC from 17-20 June 2024. Established before the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, the GEF is the largest multilateral funder addressing biodiversity and interconnected environmental challenges worldwide. The AfDB serves as one of its implementing agencies, accessing resources directly for impactful projects across Africa.

The Zambezi River Basin project, with an estimated total cost of $9.45 million, anticipates significant benefits for local communities in agriculture, fisheries, and dam operations. By fostering integrated planning and collaborative approaches, the project aims to enhance resilience and ecosystem sustainability in the region.

Anthony Nyong, Director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the AfDB, highlighted the bank's commitment to environmental stewardship: "Through these initiatives, the African Development Bank continues to lead efforts in promoting environmental sustainability and resilience, driving positive outcomes for both people and the planet." He emphasized ongoing efforts to address chemical and waste management challenges across Africa.

These projects underscore the AfDB's dedication to advancing sustainable development and resilience throughout Africa, employing innovative strategies and fostering partnerships to tackle critical environmental issues effectively.

