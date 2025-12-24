J Estates Ventures into Senior Living Homes in Gurugram

J Estates has announced its ambitious expansion into the senior living housing market with the acquisition of three land parcels in Gurugram. The realty firm plans to develop more than 450 homes for older adults, projecting a total revenue of approximately Rs 2,100 crore from these ventures.

The strategic development will span over eight acres, offering premium amenities and living spaces tailored for seniors. According to Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director, the move marks a commitment to creating environments that prioritize the well-being, social interaction, and peace of mind of residents.

Godara emphasized the increasing importance of senior housing in India's residential sector over the next decade. J Estates' previous projects include a commercial development in Gurugram and a plotted residential area in Hisar, Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)