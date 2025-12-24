Left Menu

J Estates Ventures into Senior Living Homes in Gurugram

J Estates has purchased three land parcels in Gurugram, planning to develop over 450 homes for seniors, expecting revenues of Rs 2,100 crore. This move aligns with their long-term growth strategy in the senior living housing segment, promoting well-being and social connection in thoughtfully designed environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:14 IST
J Estates Ventures into Senior Living Homes in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

J Estates has announced its ambitious expansion into the senior living housing market with the acquisition of three land parcels in Gurugram. The realty firm plans to develop more than 450 homes for older adults, projecting a total revenue of approximately Rs 2,100 crore from these ventures.

The strategic development will span over eight acres, offering premium amenities and living spaces tailored for seniors. According to Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director, the move marks a commitment to creating environments that prioritize the well-being, social interaction, and peace of mind of residents.

Godara emphasized the increasing importance of senior housing in India's residential sector over the next decade. J Estates' previous projects include a commercial development in Gurugram and a plotted residential area in Hisar, Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025