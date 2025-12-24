Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Talks: A Step Towards Peace

Thailand and Cambodia have commenced crucial talks on resuming a ceasefire, prompted by escalating tensions resulting in numerous casualties and displacement on both sides. The discussions, announced by military officials on Wednesday, aim to halt 16 days of border clashes that have claimed at least 86 lives.

The talks are underway at a border checkpoint along the extensive 817-kilometer frontier, with potential for subsequent high-level meetings if successful. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri from Thailand indicated this three-day session could pave the way for defense ministers to convene on December 27.

Despite previous truces and international mediations failing, the current negotiations, led by generals, signify a critical effort to stabilize the region. Accusations of aggression remain, with ongoing skirmishes fueled by disputed territory claims, severely affecting civilian populations, especially in Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey and Thailand's Sa Kaeo provinces.

