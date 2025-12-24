Left Menu

Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Talks: A Step Towards Peace

Thailand and Cambodia have initiated talks to resume a ceasefire following 16 days of intense border clashes that resulted in significant casualties and displacement. The discussions, held at a border checkpoint, mark an essential step in de-escalating tensions and follow previous unsuccessful mediation attempts by international entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:15 IST
Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Talks: A Step Towards Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand and Cambodia have commenced crucial talks on resuming a ceasefire, prompted by escalating tensions resulting in numerous casualties and displacement on both sides. The discussions, announced by military officials on Wednesday, aim to halt 16 days of border clashes that have claimed at least 86 lives.

The talks are underway at a border checkpoint along the extensive 817-kilometer frontier, with potential for subsequent high-level meetings if successful. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri from Thailand indicated this three-day session could pave the way for defense ministers to convene on December 27.

Despite previous truces and international mediations failing, the current negotiations, led by generals, signify a critical effort to stabilize the region. Accusations of aggression remain, with ongoing skirmishes fueled by disputed territory claims, severely affecting civilian populations, especially in Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey and Thailand's Sa Kaeo provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025