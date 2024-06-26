Deccan Gold Mines Secures Rs 60 Crore Investment for Key Projects

In a significant financial boost, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML) has announced a Rs 60 crore investment commitment for its primary development projects—the Jonnagiri Gold Project in India and the Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan.

The investment, secured from Ardent Steel, Hira Infra Tek Pvt Ltd, and Med Edu Care Marketing Management, Dubai, will be received over the next few months, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 'DGML has secured investment commitment of Rs 60 crore to cater to the development of its key projects viz., Jonnagiri Gold Project, India and Altyn Tor Gold Project, Kyrgyzstan,' the filing detailed.

Established in 2003, DGML stands as India's first and only gold exploration company listed on the BSE, holding a 40% stake in Geomysore Services India Ltd, which is developing the country's first private sector gold mine at Jonnagiri.

