Japanese Yen Plummets to 38-Year Low: Urgent Measures Underway

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki announced on Thursday that authorities will take necessary actions regarding currencies after the yen hit a 38-year low against the dollar. Highlighting the adverse one-sided exchange rate movements, Suzuki emphasized the significant impact on the economy and the importance of analyzing the driving factors.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 07:59 IST
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday authorities would take necessary actions on currencies after the yen slid to a 38-year low against the dollar. "It's desirable for exchange rates to move stably. Rapid, one-sided moves are undesirable. In particular, we're deeply concerned about the effect on the economy," Suzuki told reporters.

"We are watching moves with a high sense of urgency, analysing the factors behind the moves, and will take necessary actions," he said. The Japanese currency has fallen some 2% in June and 12% for the year against a resilient dollar as it continues to be hammered by stark interest rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan.

The yen stood at 160.63 per dollar in Asia on Thursday, remaining a fraction away from the 38-year low of 160.88 hit overnight on Wednesday.

