Air India Launches A350-900 on Delhi-London Route

Air India will begin flying its A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London route from September 1. The introduction of this plane will expand the airline's international and domestic operations. An additional 336 seats will be available each week, and premium economy class seats will be introduced on this route.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:11 IST
In a move set to bolster its international and domestic operations, Air India is poised to commence flights of its wide-body A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London route starting September 1, the airline announced today. This shift will result in an additional 336 seats available on the route weekly, bringing a much-needed capacity boost.

The A350-900 will replace the current Boeing 777-300 ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 out of 17 weekly flights, said the airline in a press release. The introduction of premium economy class seats marks another significant enhancement for travelers between the two capitals.

According to Campbell Wilson, Air India's CEO and MD, the deployment of the flagship A350s and upgraded B777s to London Heathrow symbolizes a major milestone for the Tata Group-owned airline, which has strategically expanded its long-haul operations this year.

