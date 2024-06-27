Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Ambitious Plan: Hosur's New International Airport

The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to set up an international airport in Hosur on 2,000 acres, aimed at handling 30 million passengers annually. The project is expected to boost socio-economic development in the region. However, feasibility concerns were raised by BJP state chief K Annamalai.

Tamil Nadu's Ambitious Plan: Hosur's New International Airport
The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has unveiled plans to establish an international airport in Hosur. The new airport, to be built on 2,000 acres, will have a capacity to handle 30 million passengers annually, addressing the growing industrial needs of the Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. The announcement, made under rule 110 in the Assembly, was greeted with applause from various political factions.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the airport would catalyze overall socio-economic growth in the region. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's ascent to the top position in the Export Preparedness Index for 2022, attributing it to rapid progress in multiple sectors since the DMK took power.

However, the proposal faced criticism. BJP state chief K Annamalai questioned its feasibility, citing previous central government statements against new airports within a 150 km aerial distance of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Despite the contention, the state government remains focused on transforming Tamil Nadu into a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

