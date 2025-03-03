Maharashtra: A Hub of Industrial Growth and Innovative Initiatives
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan emphasized the state's status as a top destination for foreign direct investment, with significant contributions to India's GDP. During the budget session, various initiatives to boost industrial growth, employment and infrastructure were highlighted, alongside the state's commitment to resolving regional disputes and enhancing cybersecurity.
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has positioned the state as a leading hub for foreign direct investment, accounting for over 14% of India's GDP. At the budget session, he outlined key initiatives aimed at bolstering industrial growth and employment opportunities within the state.
Among the highlights, Radhakrishnan discussed MoUs worth approximately Rs 15.72 lakh crore with 63 companies, generating over 15 lakh new jobs. The government plans to distribute Rs 5,000 crore in investment subsidies and will develop several industrial parks and logistics centers as part of its strategic vision.
Radhakrishnan also touched on infrastructure projects, such as the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, and efforts to resolve the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. Additionally, the state's aggressive solarization goals and pioneering cybersecurity initiatives signal a robust approach to future challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
