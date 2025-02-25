Left Menu

Himachal's Leap into Industrial Growth with Bulk Drug Park

Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister announced a Rs 2,000 crore investment in a Bulk Drug Park, promising job creation, while emphasizing a crackdown on drug activities and enhancing security with CCTV installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tuvalu

The Bulk Drug Park project represents a significant stride in the industrial sector for Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated on Tuesday. Set to cost Rs 2,000 crore over an expanse of 1,405 acres, this venture promises to generate employment for thousands of youth, with funding equally split between the central and state governments.

During a function in Una district, the deputy chief minister reaffirmed a commitment to eradicating drug issues by declaring a zero-tolerance stance against the drug 'chitta.' He assured the public that relentless actions would be taken against those engaged in the illicit drug trade.

Additionally, the Haroli assembly constituency has been fortified with CCTV surveillance, a Rs 2 crore investment aimed at monitoring key areas like roads and markets. This move is part of a broader initiative to curtail criminal activities and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

