West Bengal Bus Syndicates Request Extension to Phase Out Old Vehicles

The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates in West Bengal has requested the state's transport department to extend the deadline for phasing out 15-year-old vehicles by two years. This extension is crucial to mitigate significant challenges for both commuters and bus operators, especially given the hardships faced during the COVID lockdowns.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:15 IST
The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates in West Bengal has made an urgent appeal to the state's transport department, seeking an extension of the deadline for phasing out 15-year-old vehicles by an additional two years. The syndicate's plea, outlined in a letter to Transport Secretary Soumitra Mohan, underscores the potential difficulties that enforcing the deadline could pose for commuters and bus operators alike.

General Secretary Tapan Banerjee pointed out that many buses were rendered idle during the 2020-2022 COVID lockdowns, resulting in inactive engines and financial constraints for the owners who now struggle to replace them with newer BS 6 models. Banerjee urged the state to consider this request earnestly, given the extraordinary circumstances.

A senior official from the transport department acknowledged the concerns raised and stated that discussions with bus owners are forthcoming. However, the official also highlighted that the 15-year deadline for commercial vehicles, mandated by the Calcutta High Court, constrains the state's discretionary power in this matter.

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

