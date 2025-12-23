Left Menu

Connecting Horizons: The Kaladan Project

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the strategic importance of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project for strengthening connectivity in Northeast India. This initiative aims to enhance regional trade by linking the region with the sea via Myanmar, bypassing the congested Siliguri Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent meeting, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the crucial role of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) in enhancing the connectivity of Northeast India with the rest of the country and its neighboring regions.

The KMTTP, an ambitious India-Myanmar initiative, intends to link India's Northeast with the sea using an integrated network of sea, river, and road transport through Myanmar. This project bypasses the heavily congested Siliguri Corridor, thus facilitating smoother regional trade and development.

The meeting, chaired virtually from Delhi by DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, underscored the need for coordinated efforts to address connectivity challenges in the northeast, focusing on infrastructure, communication, and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

