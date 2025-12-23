Left Menu

Court Keeps Hands Off Disarray at Messi Event

The Calcutta High Court decided not to interfere in the ongoing investigation by a special team into the disorder at Lionel Messi's event in Salt Lake stadium, where fans demanded reimbursement and a CBI probe. The court insisted that investigations cannot be transferred based on mere allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:42 IST
The Calcutta High Court has refrained from intervening in an ongoing probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the disorder during Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake stadium on December 13. Attendees were dissatisfied, as some could not view Messi, leading to demands for ticket refunds and a CBI investigation.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, stated there was no evidence of corruption in the current investigation. The court emphasized that such transfers are only warranted in exceptional cases where proven faults exist in the investigation.

The court directed the state government and the event organizer to submit their responses within four weeks while the petitioners were given two weeks for replies. The Calcutta High Court will revisit the case in mid-February.

