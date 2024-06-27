Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: From Sixth Place to Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh has risen from sixth in 2017 to become India's second-largest economy and the top state in job creation, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With over 90 lakh MSMEs, the state has built a conducive environment for investment and sees MSMEs as critical for economic and employment growth.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh has surged from sixth place in 2017 to rank as the second most robust economy in India while leading the nation in job creation over the past seven years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering on MSME Day at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath revealed that the state hosts over 90 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have become pivotal in propelling Uttar Pradesh's economic growth. 'In 2017, Uttar Pradesh was the sixth-largest economy but has now ascended to second place,' he said. 'This is why UP now leads in providing employment.'

He emphasized that MSMEs, following the agricultural sector, are the largest employment generators in the state, noting strides made since 2017. Entrepreneurs are now set to receive loans totaling more than Rs 20,000 crore, highlighting advances in branding, marketing, and showcasing MSME units.

Adityanath also stressed that the government has improved the investment environment, reinforcing law and order and bolstering the security system—crucial for industrial growth. Additionally, a defense corridor is being developed in the state, with Rs 24,000 crore already invested, aiming for self-reliance in defense production.

Moreover, an international trade show will be organized in September, following the success of last year's event, which attracted 70,000 buyers. 'This year, the number of buyers is expected to increase, offering better opportunities to market local products,' he added.

