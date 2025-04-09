Assembly Uproar: Waqf Act Debate Sparks Chaos in J&K

For the third consecutive day, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was engulfed in chaos over demands by non-BJP parties for a debate on the new Waqf Act.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather defended his decision to disallow motions for adjournment and a no-confidence vote citing procedural rules, leading to protests from both sides of the House.

With unresolved tensions, the Assembly's budget session concluded amidst debates over the Waqf Amendment Act and rising unemployment issues, marking a contentious end to its 21-day proceedings.

