Assembly Uproar: Waqf Act Debate Sparks Chaos in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced its third consecutive day of disruption due to demands from non-BJP parties for discussion on the new Waqf Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed motions for adjournment and no-confidence. Despite protests, the Assembly concluded with unresolved issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the third consecutive day, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was engulfed in chaos over demands by non-BJP parties for a debate on the new Waqf Act.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather defended his decision to disallow motions for adjournment and a no-confidence vote citing procedural rules, leading to protests from both sides of the House.

With unresolved tensions, the Assembly's budget session concluded amidst debates over the Waqf Amendment Act and rising unemployment issues, marking a contentious end to its 21-day proceedings.

