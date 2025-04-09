Heroic Act Results in Tragedy: Man Dies Saving Kitten

A tragic incident unfolded in Thrissur when a 44-year-old man, Sijo, lost his life while attempting a heroic rescue. Sijo had been on his way home, having purchased scrap meat for his dogs, when he spotted a kitten stranded in the road.

Bravely, he stopped his bike and rushed to save the animal. Unfortunately, his selfless act ended in tragedy when a lorry struck him, followed by a car hitting him from the opposite direction. Police later confirmed that Sijo succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

The incident gained significant attention after CCTV footage went viral and was broadcast on television. Mannuthy police have registered an FIR against the lorry driver for negligence and rash driving, and efforts are ongoing to locate the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)