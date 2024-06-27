Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Czech-Hungarian Train Collision Leaves Five Dead

A Eurocity train traveling from Prague to Budapest collided with a bus in Nove Zamky, Slovakia, resulting in five fatalities and five injuries. Over 100 passengers were aboard the train, which caught fire after the crash. Interior Minister Matus Sutai Estok is en route to investigate the incident.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:26 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Czech-Hungarian Train Collision Leaves Five Dead
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

A devastating collision occurred when a Eurocity train, en route from Prague to Budapest, slammed into a bus on Thursday in Nove Zamky, southern Slovakia. The tragic accident claimed five lives and left five others injured, according to local officials.

The train, carrying over 100 passengers, caught fire due to the impact. Slovak rescue services confirmed the casualties. Interior Minister Matus Sutai Estok is heading to the site for further investigation.

President Peter Pellegrini, currently in Brussels for the EU summit, extended his condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured. The main rail link between Bratislava and Budapest remains closed as authorities work to clear the aftermath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Updates: EU Backs Needle-Free Allergy Treatment & Rite Aid's Debt Relief

Global Health Updates: EU Backs Needle-Free Allergy Treatment & Rite Aid's D...

 Global
2
Breaking Health News: EMA Approves Nasal Spray, India Boosts Diabetes Drug Production

Breaking Health News: EMA Approves Nasal Spray, India Boosts Diabetes Drug P...

 Global
3
Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy
Blog

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

 Global
4
Peru and China Elevate Trade Partnership with Key Economic Agreements

Peru and China Elevate Trade Partnership with Key Economic Agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024