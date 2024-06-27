Tragedy on the Tracks: Czech-Hungarian Train Collision Leaves Five Dead

A devastating collision occurred when a Eurocity train, en route from Prague to Budapest, slammed into a bus on Thursday in Nove Zamky, southern Slovakia. The tragic accident claimed five lives and left five others injured, according to local officials.

The train, carrying over 100 passengers, caught fire due to the impact. Slovak rescue services confirmed the casualties. Interior Minister Matus Sutai Estok is heading to the site for further investigation.

President Peter Pellegrini, currently in Brussels for the EU summit, extended his condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured. The main rail link between Bratislava and Budapest remains closed as authorities work to clear the aftermath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)