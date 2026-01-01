Left Menu

Delhi's Budget Unveiled: A Deep Dive into Subsidy Allocations

The Delhi government's report highlights that subsidies, particularly in electricity, water, and women's bus travel, account for about 35% of budgetary spending across 2023-26. Revenue receipts are expected to rise significantly, addressing key expenditures including employee compensation and public transport subsidies.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:55 IST
The latest report from the Delhi government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics reveals that subsidies related to electricity, water, and women's travel contribute significantly to the city's budgetary allocations, constituting 35% of the total expenditure.

Spanning the financial years 2023-26, the report forecasts a rise in revenue receipts from Rs 56,797.79 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 81,545.83 crore in 2025-26, indicating a growth of 43.57% between these years and a 29.40% increase from 2024-25 to 2025-26.

The document also highlights that a substantial part of the expenditure goes into current transfers, with focus on subsidies, compensation for public transport deficits, and initiatives supporting diverse social sectors, underlining the significant financial commitments shaped by policy priorities.

