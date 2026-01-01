Scam in Gurugram: Promised Dance Partner Turns into a Nightmare

A man looking forward to a New Year's bash in Gurugram faced a harrowing experience after falling victim to a scam promising a dance partner, the police reported on Thursday.

Three Rajasthan men allegedly lured the victim into a trap, physically assaulted him, and robbed him of his phone and money. Two suspects, Vishal and Bhavishya, have been apprehended while the third, Karan, remains at large, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded when the victim, 26, used Just Dial to secure a dancing partner. However, upon meeting at the arranged location, he found himself ambushed and looted. Police encourage vigilance when using online service platforms.

