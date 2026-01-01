Left Menu

Tragedy in the Alps: Italian Nationals Caught in Swiss Bar Inferno

A devastating fire in a Swiss Alps bar leaves sixteen Italians missing and over a dozen injured. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expresses fears of possible Italian casualties amidst chaotic conditions. The death toll has reached 47, with severe burns reported among the injured Italians.

Updated: 01-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:57 IST
Tragedy in the Alps: Italian Nationals Caught in Swiss Bar Inferno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A devastating fire swept through a bar in the Swiss Alps, leaving sixteen Italians missing, according to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. As the search continues, over a dozen additional Italian nationals are recovering in hospitals due to severe injuries sustained during the blaze.

Minister Tajani expressed his concerns on Sky TG24, stating the situation remains unsettling and chaotic. He said, "I hope there are no Italian victims, but we cannot rule anything out." This tragic incident stresses the fragile nature of unexpected emergencies.

Throughout the day, Tajani has maintained contact with Swiss authorities, confirming the death toll has risen to 47. The minister's continued updates highlight the severity of the situation and the ongoing efforts to identify and assist those affected.

