Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-Industrial Hub
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has inaugurated significant projects in Bundi, aiming to develop the region as a hub for tourism, agriculture, and industry. The initiatives include infrastructure enhancements and a focus on eco-tourism, agro-industry, and improved connectivity through a proposed airport.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday launched major development initiatives in Bundi, inaugurating a town hall and road projects valued at Rs 29 crore. The event, hosted by the Municipal Council, marks the latest efforts to establish Bundi as a leading location in tourism, agriculture, and industry sectors.
Birla emphasized the government's commitment to pushing Bundi to the forefront of development at both national and international levels. Key initiatives aimed at bolstering tourism include plans around the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve and improved connectivity expected from the future Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, slated for 2027.
Additional projects like the Mother Dairy plant and agro-based industrial units in Taleda bolster Bundi's trajectory as an agro-industrial hub. Plans for a Stone Park and water supply projects ensure broader development. The Town Hall and new roads reflect significant investment in urban infrastructure and civic amenities.
