Left Menu

Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-Industrial Hub

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has inaugurated significant projects in Bundi, aiming to develop the region as a hub for tourism, agriculture, and industry. The initiatives include infrastructure enhancements and a focus on eco-tourism, agro-industry, and improved connectivity through a proposed airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:00 IST
Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-Industrial Hub
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday launched major development initiatives in Bundi, inaugurating a town hall and road projects valued at Rs 29 crore. The event, hosted by the Municipal Council, marks the latest efforts to establish Bundi as a leading location in tourism, agriculture, and industry sectors.

Birla emphasized the government's commitment to pushing Bundi to the forefront of development at both national and international levels. Key initiatives aimed at bolstering tourism include plans around the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve and improved connectivity expected from the future Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, slated for 2027.

Additional projects like the Mother Dairy plant and agro-based industrial units in Taleda bolster Bundi's trajectory as an agro-industrial hub. Plans for a Stone Park and water supply projects ensure broader development. The Town Hall and new roads reflect significant investment in urban infrastructure and civic amenities.

TRENDING

1
Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

 India
2
Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

 Germany
3
Betrayal and Blood: Gurugram Love Triangle Turns Violent

Betrayal and Blood: Gurugram Love Triangle Turns Violent

 India
4
ED Uncovers Multicrore Fraud in Gujarat: Silver, Gold, and Cash Seized

ED Uncovers Multicrore Fraud in Gujarat: Silver, Gold, and Cash Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026