Tragedy Sparks Protest: Fatal Road Accident Ignites Tensions in Latur

A woman was killed in a traffic accident in Latur after a car hit her scooter. Protesters brought her body onto the highway, demanding action against the driver and safety improvements on the dangerous road stretch, which has seen numerous fatalities due to high-speed traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:56 IST
A tragic road accident in Latur has intensified calls for action after a woman was killed when a speeding car collided with her scooter. The incident occurred at Vasantrao Naik Chowk on the Ratnapur-Nagpur national highway, leading to public outcry.

The victim, Pratiksha Tarachand Rathod, died instantly at the site of the collision. Her family, seeking justice, transported her body to the highway in an ambulance, staging a protest dubbed 'rasta roko' by blocking the road with burning tyres and voicing their grievances against authorities.

Local claims underscore that the road between Rajiv Gandhi Chowk and Garud Chowk is notorious for accidents, having witnessed 100 deaths attributed to high-speed traffic and a lack of speed-breakers. Authorities eventually calmed the angered residents and restored order on the disrupted roadway.

