Tragic Collision in Byadagi Taluk: 13 Dead, Including Two Children

A catastrophic collision occurred early Friday morning in Byadagi Taluk, leaving 13 dead and four injured, police reported. The accident took place when a van collided with a stationary lorry at Gundenahalli cross.

The ill-fated journey resulted in the immediate deaths of 11 individuals, with two others dying at a hospital. Among the deceased were two young boys aged four and six.

The police suspect driver fatigue led to the tragedy. The victims, enroute from a pilgrimage, hailed from Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. A thorough investigation is underway.

