Delhi Airport Shuffles SpiceJet and IndiGo Flight Terminals

Interglobe Aviation Ltd:

* ALL SPICEJET FLIGHTS PLANNED FOR DELHI'S TERMINAL 1 TO BE ALLOCATED TO TERMINAL 3 - DELHI AIRPORT STATEMENT

* ALL INDIGO FLIGHTS PLANNED FOR DELHI'S TERMINAL 1 BEING ALLOCATED TO TERMINAL 2 AND 3 - DELHI AIRPORT STATEMENT

