Delhi Airport Shuffles SpiceJet and IndiGo Flight Terminals
Delhi Airport has announced a major change in terminal allocations for flights. All SpiceJet flights planned for Terminal 1 will be moved to Terminal 3, while all IndiGo flights planned for Terminal 1 will be moved to Terminals 2 and 3. This update aims to optimize airport operations and improve passenger flow.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:51 IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd:
* ALL SPICEJET FLIGHTS PLANNED FOR DELHI'S TERMINAL 1 TO BE ALLOCATED TO TERMINAL 3 - DELHI AIRPORT STATEMENT
* ALL INDIGO FLIGHTS PLANNED FOR DELHI'S TERMINAL 1 BEING ALLOCATED TO TERMINAL 2 AND 3 - DELHI AIRPORT STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement