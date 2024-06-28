World Bank Launches $2.48 Billion Program to Transform Digital Landscape in Eastern and Southern Africa

A transformative new program, set to benefit over 180 million people by 2032, is poised to significantly increase access to the internet and the inclusive use of digitally enabled services, revolutionizing the digital landscape in Eastern and Southern Africa.

Digitalization is a potent tool for eradicating poverty and fostering sustainable development. However, the Eastern and Southern Africa region lags behind, with only 64 percent of the population covered by high-speed internet, and just 24 percent using the internet as of 2023. To accelerate digitalization, the region needs integrated digital markets, as digitalization thrives on economies of scale and network effects, often spanning markets and borders.

The Inclusive Digitalization in Eastern and Southern Africa (IDEA) Program, a $2.48 billion financing initiative funded by the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), aims to bring together 15 countries and Regional Economic Communities. The program will address common challenges such as limited internet coverage due to infrastructure gaps, high costs of data and devices, limited digital skills, and the lack of digital identification necessary for online transactions.

“IDEA is a holistic program that will unleash opportunities for hundreds of millions of Africans to actively participate in and contribute to the advancement of the region’s digital economies. This effort underscores the critical importance of public and private sector partnerships in driving sustainable economic growth,” said Victoria Kwakwa, Vice President for the World Bank’s Eastern and Southern Africa region.

IDEA will be implemented in phases over eight years, initially targeting countries with less than 50 percent high-speed internet access. Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Malawi will participate in the first phase, providing new and enhanced broadband internet access to over 50 million people combined. Additional countries and regional bodies are expected to join in subsequent phases based on their eligibility and readiness. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) will lead regional coordination and facilitate knowledge exchange across participating countries.

“The IDEA program will support participating countries and COMESA Member States in enhancing digital infrastructure and skills to foster productive use of digitalization towards economic growth and inclusive societies, thus paving the way towards increased digital services trade and a vibrant regional digital market. Given the rapidly evolving and cross-cutting nature of the sector, COMESA aims to put emphasis on capturing learnings, and results, and sharing practical tools across the region to help countries fully reap the benefits of the digital economy,” said H.E Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, Secretary General of COMESA.

IDEA is structured around three technical pillars:

Expanding broadband and securing data hosting to provide low-cost, reliable, and quality internet access.

Deploying interoperable digital public infrastructure and digital safeguards to promote the trusted and safe use of digital technologies and services.

Advancing digitally enabled applications, services, and overall capabilities to encourage the productive use of digital technologies, potentially having a high impact on economic and social activities.

The program seeks to leverage private sector investment, take advantage of regional economies of scale, promote economic opportunities for women, foster gender equality in the digital landscape, and maximize climate co-benefits given the region’s vulnerability to climate change.

A fourth pillar will focus on project management and capacity building to support implementation, knowledge generation, and regional coordination. Each pillar offers a range of options, allowing countries to select activities based on their priorities, readiness, enabling environment, and available resources.

IDEA is expected to contribute to sustainable economic growth through long-term cost savings, efficiency, and productivity gains fueled by greater digital adoption by citizens, businesses, and governments across the region.