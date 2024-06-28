Cochin Shipyard subsidiary receives international contract worth Rs 1100 cr

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has got an international order from Wilson ASA, a company from Norway to design and build four 6300 TDW dry cargo vessels, the company informed the exchange in a filing on Friday. The company said that the total project for the eight vessels is worth about Rs. 1,100 crores and is expected to be completed by September 2028.

The agreement also includes an option for four more vessels of the same type, which will be confirmed by September 19, 2024. This order follows a previous contract from June 2023 to design and build six 3800 TDW dry cargo vessels, which are now in the advanced stages of construction at UCSL's yard in Udupi, Karnataka.

The company stated that the new vessels will be 100 meters long and will have a deadweight of 6300 metric tonnes with a design draft of 6.5 meters. They will be designed by Conoship International from the Netherlands and will be eco-friendly diesel-electric ships for transporting general cargo in European coastal waters. Wilson ASA, based in Bergen, Norway, operates a short sea fleet in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes of dry cargo across the continent. They have a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1500 to 8500 DWT.

Since Cochin Shipyard Limited took over the yard, UCSL has delivered two 62T Bollard Pull Tugs to Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Adani Harbor Services Limited Company, and one 70T Bollard Pull Tug to Polestar Maritime Limited. These were the first tugs built with the Government of India's Approved Standard Tug Design & Specifications under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

UCSL has also received repeat orders for four more 70T Bollard Pull Tugs from Ocean Sparkle Limited (three tugs) and Polestar Maritime Limited (one tug). (ANI)

