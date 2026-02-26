Left Menu

King Harald V of Norway Discharged After Treatment in Spain

King Harald V, hospitalized this week due to a skin infection, has been discharged in Spain's Canary Islands. After successful treatment, he and Queen Sonja will continue their vacation. Previously, in Malaysia, King Harald received a pacemaker during another health episode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

King Harald V of Norway has been discharged from a hospital in Tenerife after receiving treatment for a skin infection, according to a statement from the royal palace on Thursday. The Norwegian monarch, who turned 89 last weekend, will continue his private vacation with Queen Sonja in Spain's Canary Islands.

The king was admitted to the hospital earlier this week, and his personal doctor, Bjørn Bendz, traveled to Tenerife to oversee his treatment. After a successful response to medical care, the palace confirmed that Harald recovered quickly from the infection.

This hospitalization adds to the challenges facing the Norwegian royal family, including scrutiny of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's past associations and her son's ongoing criminal trial. King Harald has served as Norway's monarch since 1991.

(With inputs from agencies.)

