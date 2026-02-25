Royal Challenges: Health Woes and Scandals Rock Norway's Monarchy

Norwegian King Harald, aged 89, is receiving treatment for a skin infection on his leg while on a private holiday in Spain, according to his physician. Despite responding well to treatment, the king's condition remains under close surveillance, considering his age.

Admitted to a hospital in Tenerife, the European monarch's situation is serious, though stable, prompting his doctor to ensure a comprehensive assessment of his health before discharge. This marks another health issue for Harald, who faced medical challenges in 2024 during a trip to Malaysia.

The royal family faces additional struggles with Crown Princess Mette-Marit facing scrutiny over past associations and her ongoing health issues. Public support for the monarchy has been impacted, with recent polls indicating a decline to 60% approval.