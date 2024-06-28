Ankit Todi Named Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Mahindra
Mahindra Group has appointed Ankit Todi as the new Group Chief Sustainability Officer. Todi joined the company in 2022 and has previously led sustainability strategy and partnerships. His new role focuses on integrating sustainability across Mahindra’s business strategies and supporting its global leadership in sustainability.
Mahindra Group on Friday announced that Ankit Todi has been named the new Group Chief Sustainability Officer, effective immediately.
Todi, who joined Mahindra in 2022, previously spearheaded sustainability strategy and partnerships. In his new role, Todi will focus on embedding sustainability into the core business strategies of all Mahindra Group companies, aiming to reinforce the group's status as a global leader in sustainability.
'Ankit's promotion from within highlights Mahindra Group's commitment to fostering leadership talent from within the organization,' stated Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Group Public Affairs Officer and member of the Group Executive Board. Todi will report directly to Sankaranarayanan.
Todi's key contributions include shaping the 'Planet Positive' sustainability strategy, which focuses on long-term environmental and corporate health.
