EU Sanctions Strike: Businessmen Barred Over Russia Aid

The European Union has imposed restrictive measures against the businessmen Dmitry Beloglazov and Mikhail Kontserev for trying to circumvent EU sanctions and for their roles in aiding Russia's war in Ukraine, said the EU Council on Friday.

The EU said the two businessmen were now subject to an asset freeze and would be banned from entering or transiting through EU territories.

