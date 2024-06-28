Left Menu

EU Sanctions Strike: Businessmen Barred Over Russia Aid

The European Union has imposed sanctions on businessmen Dmitry Beloglazov and Mikhail Kontserev for circumventing EU sanctions and supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. These measures include asset freezes and travel bans within EU territories, as announced by the EU Council.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:15 IST
EU Sanctions Strike: Businessmen Barred Over Russia Aid
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has imposed restrictive measures against the businessmen Dmitry Beloglazov and Mikhail Kontserev for trying to circumvent EU sanctions and for their roles in aiding Russia's war in Ukraine, said the EU Council on Friday.

The EU said the two businessmen were now subject to an asset freeze and would be banned from entering or transiting through EU territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024