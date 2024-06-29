HR Learning Network Celebrates 5 Years of Excellence in HR Development

On June 16, 2024, the HR Learning Network (HRLN) commemorated its 5th anniversary at the Hotel Hindustan International in Kolkata, marking a pivotal moment in HRLN's ongoing journey. The event, organized by Mr. Sayak Sarkar, Co-Founder of IIDR and HRLN, saw an impressive turnout of more than 120 HR professionals.

The celebration kicked off with a lamp lighting ceremony graced by notable dignitaries, including Mr. Suprakash Das, Director, TCG CREST; Mr. Bhaskar Ghosh Dastidar, Chairman, Institute of Integrated Development & Research; and Mr. Somesh Dasgupta, Whole Time Director, India Power.

A series of compelling panel discussions took center stage, featuring insights from industry leaders such as Ms. Subhasri Sengupta, CHRO, Senco Gold and Diamonds, and others. The keynote address delivered by Ms. Anindita Dutta Paul, Head HR, Madhujayanti International Pvt Limited, underscored emerging HR trends and future directions. The event's highlights included networking opportunities, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a special anniversary segment celebrating HRLN's five-year journey. Praise from distinguished guests reflected HRLN's commitment to advancing HR practices and fostering professional growth within the industry:

