Canada's Labor Minister Reviews Industrial Relations Board Decision Amid WestJet Dispute

Canada's Labor Minister, Seamus O'Regan, announced on Saturday that he is reviewing a decision by the Industrial Relations Board to refer a dispute between WestJet Airlines and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association for binding arbitration. O'Regan expressed concerns over the decision's inconsistency with his directives and pledged to take additional steps to protect the interests of the employer, union, and Canadian travelers during the national holiday weekend.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:24 IST
Canada's Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Saturday he was reviewing a decision made by the country's industrial relations board to refer a dispute between WestJet Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) for binding arbitration.

"I am reviewing the Board's decision, which is clearly inconsistent with my direction to the Board," O'Regan said in a statement posted on X. "I will be taking additional steps to protect the interests of the employer, the union and all Canadians traveling over this national holiday weekend." (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

