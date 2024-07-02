Philippines Vows Relentless Sovereignty Protection in South China Sea
The Philippines has declared it will be relentless in safeguarding its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the South China Sea. This statement comes amidst a bilateral effort to rebuild trust and create conditions conducive to productive dialogue between the two nations.
The Philippines told China it will be "relentless" in protecting its interests and upholding its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the South China Sea, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
But both countries recognised the need to "restore trust, rebuild confidence, and create conditions conducive to productive dialogue and interaction," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement following the ninth meeting of the China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Manila.
