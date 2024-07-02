Left Menu

Duplicate Cabs with Same Number Plates Seized in Jammu

Two commercial passenger vehicles with identical registration plates were seized in Jammu. Police detained their drivers for questioning. The vehicles were found roaming around the general bus stand based on specific information received by the bus stand police station. Further investigation is underway.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:32 IST
Duplicate Cabs with Same Number Plates Seized in Jammu
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre turn of events, two commercial passenger vehicles with identical registration numbers were seized in Jammu on Tuesday, according to a police official. Both drivers have been detained for further questioning.

The cabs, indistinguishable in color and registration plates, were apprehended near the Jammu bus stand following a tip-off received by the local police station. The registration number in question is JK08D4356.

A police team acted swiftly upon receiving the information, seizing both vehicles at the scene. One driver hails from Mendhar in Poonch, while the other is from Kashmir, adding complexity to the case. Authorities are now seeking further details from the Assistant Regional Transport Office in Kathua, where the vehicles are registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024