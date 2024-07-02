Duplicate Cabs with Same Number Plates Seized in Jammu

In a bizarre turn of events, two commercial passenger vehicles with identical registration numbers were seized in Jammu on Tuesday, according to a police official. Both drivers have been detained for further questioning.

The cabs, indistinguishable in color and registration plates, were apprehended near the Jammu bus stand following a tip-off received by the local police station. The registration number in question is JK08D4356.

A police team acted swiftly upon receiving the information, seizing both vehicles at the scene. One driver hails from Mendhar in Poonch, while the other is from Kashmir, adding complexity to the case. Authorities are now seeking further details from the Assistant Regional Transport Office in Kathua, where the vehicles are registered.

