Rajiv Chaturvedi Appointed New President of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has appointed Rajiv Chaturvedi as its President & Chief Business Officer for Domestic Sales & Customer Service, effective April 1, 2025. Chaturvedi, with over 30 years of industry experience, will focus on growth and strengthening the brand's market position.
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has announced the appointment of Rajiv Chaturvedi as its new President and Chief Business Officer for Domestic Sales and Customer Service, commencing April 1, 2025.
Chaturvedi succeeds Sreeram Venkateswaran and brings over 30 years of valuable industry expertise. His focus will be on growth, operational excellence, and strengthening the brand's market presence.
Previously, Chaturvedi served as Senior Vice President (India & SAARC) at Hyundai Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd, and held leadership roles at Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery.
