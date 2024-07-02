India's June 2024 coal production surges by 14.49 pc, reaches 84.63 million tonnes

India's coal production for June 2024 has shown a surge, with output reaching 84.63 million tonnes (MT), marking a growth of 14.49 per cent compared to the same period last year when the production stood at 73.92 MT. According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has played a significant role in this growth.

CIL achieved a coal production of 63.10 MT in June 2024, reflecting an 8.87 per cent increase from the previous year's figure of 57.96 MT. The production from captive and other coal producers witnessed an even more substantial increase. In June 2024, these entities collectively produced 16.03 MT of coal, which is a 55.49 per cent jump from the 10.31 MT recorded in June of the previous year.

This sharp rise highlights the growing role of private and captive miners in supplementing the coal supply in India. In terms of coal dispatches, there was also a significant uptrend. The total coal dispatches for June 2024 reached 85.76 MT, a growth of 10.15 per cent compared to 77.86 MT in the same month last year, read the press release.

CIL alone dispatched 64.10 MT of coal, showing a 5.41 per cent increase from the 60.81 MT dispatched in June 2023, the Ministry said. Dispatches from captive and other coal producers grew impressively by 43.84 per cent, from 11.30 MT to 16.26 MT.

The Ministry also reported a notable increase in coal stockpiles. As of June 30, 2024, coal companies held a stockpile of 95.02 MT, reflecting a robust annual growth rate of 41.68 per cent, read the press release. Thermal power plants (TPP) also saw a significant rise in coal stocks, with their reserves reaching 46.70 MT, marking an annual growth of 30.15 per cent. This increase is pivotal for ensuring uninterrupted power supply across the country, particularly during peak demand periods.

These gains in coal production and stockpiling are in alignment with the Indian government's vision of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India), the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)