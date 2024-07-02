Left Menu

Tesla's Sales Decline Reflects Global EV Demand Wanes

Tesla's global sales volume has decreased for the second consecutive quarter, indicating a weakening demand for its products and the broader electric vehicle market. Despite price cuts and low-interest financing, competition from both legacy and startup automakers is impacting Tesla's market share.

Tesla's global sales have dropped for the second consecutive quarter, despite strategic price reductions and enticing low-interest financing options. This decline signals weakening demand for not only Tesla's products but also the electric vehicle market at large.

The Austin-based automaker reported on Tuesday that it sold 436,956 vehicles between April and June, marking a 4.8 percent decrease compared to the 466,140 units sold during the same period last year. Despite beating analysts' expectations of 436,000 units, Tesla's sales struggles highlight industry-wide challenges as demand for electric vehicles slows down.

Increased competition from both established and startup automakers is further eroding Tesla's market dominance. As new players enter the electric vehicle space, they are increasingly capturing market share, making it a competitive battleground. The majority of other automakers are expected to release their US sales figures later today.

