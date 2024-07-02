Left Menu

BMW Group India Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in First Half of 2023

BMW Group India reported its highest-ever sales in the first half of 2023, with 7,098 units delivered, marking a 21% increase from the previous year. They also sold 3,614 BMW Motorrad motorcycles, driven by high demand for sports activity vehicles, luxury class cars, and electric cars.

BMW Group India Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in First Half of 2023
  • India

On Tuesday, BMW Group India announced a milestone achievement, reporting the highest sales figures in the country's history for the first half of the year. The luxury carmaker delivered 7,098 units to customers, a significant 21% increase year-on-year from 2022's 5,867 units.

The company also reported the sale of 3,614 BMW Motorrad motorcycles within the same period. This impressive performance is attributed to the soaring demand for sports activity vehicles, luxury class cars, and electric cars.

''In 2024, BMW Group India is making great strides in implementing its strategy by achieving new heights in business performance and customer delight,'' stated Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India. The company has not only achieved the highest ever half-yearly car sales but has also maintained its leadership in the luxury electric car segment.

