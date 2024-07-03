Left Menu

India Launches Anti-Dumping Probe on Chinese Elevator Guide Rails

India has started an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese lift guide rails imports to protect domestic industry from cheap products. The probe follows a complaint by Savera India Riding Systems Company alleging material injury to local players. If confirmed, anti-dumping duties will be recommended by DGTR and finalized by the finance ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:25 IST
  • India

India has taken a significant step by initiating an anti-dumping probe into the import of Chinese lift guide rails. This move comes after a complaint from a domestic firm, Savera India Riding Systems Company, alleging material injury caused by cheap imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, is responsible for investigating the alleged dumping of 'T-Shaped Elevator/Lift Guide Rails and Counterweight Guide Rails' from China. The protective measure aims to shield the domestic industry from the adverse effects of these imports.

If the investigation substantiates the claims of material injury, the DGTR will recommend imposing anti-dumping duties, with the finance ministry making the final decision. This measure aligns with the multilateral framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to ensure fair trade practices.

