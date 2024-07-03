India Launches Anti-Dumping Probe on Chinese Elevator Guide Rails

India has taken a significant step by initiating an anti-dumping probe into the import of Chinese lift guide rails. This move comes after a complaint from a domestic firm, Savera India Riding Systems Company, alleging material injury caused by cheap imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, is responsible for investigating the alleged dumping of 'T-Shaped Elevator/Lift Guide Rails and Counterweight Guide Rails' from China. The protective measure aims to shield the domestic industry from the adverse effects of these imports.

If the investigation substantiates the claims of material injury, the DGTR will recommend imposing anti-dumping duties, with the finance ministry making the final decision. This measure aligns with the multilateral framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to ensure fair trade practices.

