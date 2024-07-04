China and EU Hold Technical Talks on Electric Vehicle Tariffs
China announced that multiple technical consultations have taken place with the European Union concerning electric vehicle tariffs. The Chinese commerce ministry expressed hope that the EU will collaborate effectively with China on this matter, as stated by ministry spokesperson He Yadong.
China said several consultations have been held at technical levels between China and the EU over electric vehicle tariffs, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday at a regular press conference.
China hopes the EU side will work with China in the same direction on the issue, ministry spokesperson He Yadong said.
