BEST Announces Aid Following Fatal Mumbai Bus Accident

BEST has announced a Rs 2 lakh aid to the families of four people killed in a bus accident in Mumbai's Bhandup area, and Maharashtra's CM pledged Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceased families. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:01 IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has pledged Rs 2 lakh to each family of the four victims who perished in a bus accident in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

This civic-run transport body has ordered an immediate investigation into the December 29 incident that also left 10 injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis committed Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceaseds' legal heirs. An internal committee, led by the assistant general manager of Operations and Engineering, has been tasked with swiftly delivering their findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

