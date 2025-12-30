BEST Announces Aid Following Fatal Mumbai Bus Accident

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has pledged Rs 2 lakh to each family of the four victims who perished in a bus accident in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

This civic-run transport body has ordered an immediate investigation into the December 29 incident that also left 10 injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis committed Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceaseds' legal heirs. An internal committee, led by the assistant general manager of Operations and Engineering, has been tasked with swiftly delivering their findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)