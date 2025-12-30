BEST Announces Aid Following Fatal Mumbai Bus Accident
BEST has announced a Rs 2 lakh aid to the families of four people killed in a bus accident in Mumbai's Bhandup area, and Maharashtra's CM pledged Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceased families. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has pledged Rs 2 lakh to each family of the four victims who perished in a bus accident in Mumbai's Bhandup area.
This civic-run transport body has ordered an immediate investigation into the December 29 incident that also left 10 injured.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis committed Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceaseds' legal heirs. An internal committee, led by the assistant general manager of Operations and Engineering, has been tasked with swiftly delivering their findings.
