Social Media Rivalry Sparks Violence in Gujarat Village

In Gujarat's Kalana village, a social media rivalry between two communities escalated into violence, prompting police to detain 30 individuals after stone-pelting incidents occurred on consecutive days.

The clash, spurred by an altercation over social media popularity, saw 60 participants facing off near a village pond, district Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat explained.

The situation is currently under control with a heavy police presence, following the registration of two FIRs. Authorities are actively pursuing additional suspects involved in the rioting.

(With inputs from agencies.)