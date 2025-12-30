Social Media Rivalry Sparks Violence in Gujarat Village
Police detained 30 individuals following clashes between two communities in Gujarat's Kalana village, ignited by a social media rivalry. Stone-pelting ensued after an altercation between youths. Authorities have since quelled the situation, registering two FIRs for rioting while continuing a combing operation to apprehend the involved culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In Gujarat's Kalana village, a social media rivalry between two communities escalated into violence, prompting police to detain 30 individuals after stone-pelting incidents occurred on consecutive days.
The clash, spurred by an altercation over social media popularity, saw 60 participants facing off near a village pond, district Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat explained.
The situation is currently under control with a heavy police presence, following the registration of two FIRs. Authorities are actively pursuing additional suspects involved in the rioting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- violence
- clash
- social media
- rivalry
- police
- detained
- stone-pelting
- Kalana
- FIR
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car
Ahmedabad Gears Up for New Year with Massive Police Deployment
Mumbai Police Gears Up for New Year with Massive Security Deployment
Delhi Police's Successful Mobile Return Initiative
Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearms License Racket