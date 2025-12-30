Left Menu

Social Media Rivalry Sparks Violence in Gujarat Village

Police detained 30 individuals following clashes between two communities in Gujarat's Kalana village, ignited by a social media rivalry. Stone-pelting ensued after an altercation between youths. Authorities have since quelled the situation, registering two FIRs for rioting while continuing a combing operation to apprehend the involved culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:02 IST
In Gujarat's Kalana village, a social media rivalry between two communities escalated into violence, prompting police to detain 30 individuals after stone-pelting incidents occurred on consecutive days.

The clash, spurred by an altercation over social media popularity, saw 60 participants facing off near a village pond, district Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat explained.

The situation is currently under control with a heavy police presence, following the registration of two FIRs. Authorities are actively pursuing additional suspects involved in the rioting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

