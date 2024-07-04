Kempegowda International Airport Leads India in Perishable Exports for Fourth Year

Kempegowda International Airport, already a prominent name in India's air infrastructure, has retained its position as the top Indian airport for exporting perishables for the fourth consecutive year. This feat has been supported by an 18% growth in cargo tonnage, reaching 63,188 metric tons in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

This notable achievement highlights the airport's significant role in enhancing India's food export capabilities. Specifically, the airport handles 28% of the nation's total perishable cargo and processes 44% of South India's perishable exports, reinforcing its critical position in this domain.

Furthermore, Kempegowda International Airport has also emerged as the leading port for poultry product exports, shipping 47,041 metric tons during the last fiscal year. In addition, the airport exported 2,050 metric tons of flowers, showcasing its diversified contribution to Indian agriculture exports.

