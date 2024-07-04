Shyam Metalics Appoints Ex-SAIL CMD Chandra Shekhar Verma as Independent Director

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd has made a significant addition to its leadership team by bringing in former SAIL CMD Chandra Shekhar Verma as its independent director. The appointment, announced on Thursday, will see Verma joining the company's strategic advisory board, actively participating in all major decision-making processes related to its growth and development.

Expressing his eagerness to contribute, Verma stated, "I am eager to contribute to the critical decision-making processes that drive the company's business development."

Prior to this role, Verma led the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) as Chairman and Managing Director from June 2010 to June 2015. His extensive experience includes holding additional responsibilities as CMD of NMDC and International Coal Ventures Ltd (ICVL). Shyam Metalics, an integrated metal-producing company, primarily operates in the steel industry within West Bengal and Odisha, focusing on long steel products and ferro alloys.

