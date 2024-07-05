Prithviraj Chavan Criticizes Maharashtra's Economic Decline
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticized Maharashtra's economic decline, highlighting the state's drop to 11th position in per capita income. He pointed out discrepancies between the state's economic survey and central statistics, and cited issues such as inadequate shifts to the services sector and falling tax revenue.
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has raised concerns over Maharashtra's economic decline, criticizing the state for slipping to 11th position in per capita income.
During a legislative session on the state budget, Chavan cited data from the central government's Statistics and Programme Implementation Department, which contradicts the State Economic Survey showing Maharashtra at 6th position.
Chavan also highlighted that 50% of the population remains in agriculture, with no new industries emerging to drive growth. He questioned the feasibility of the state achieving a USD 1 trillion economy, with the current real growth rate at just 0.4% at constant prices.
Additionally, Chavan questioned the motive behind the newly announced financial assistance program for women, suggesting it might be a ploy to garner votes in the upcoming assembly elections.
