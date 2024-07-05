Left Menu

Prithviraj Chavan Criticizes Maharashtra's Economic Decline

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticized Maharashtra's economic decline, highlighting the state's drop to 11th position in per capita income. He pointed out discrepancies between the state's economic survey and central statistics, and cited issues such as inadequate shifts to the services sector and falling tax revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:38 IST
Prithviraj Chavan Criticizes Maharashtra's Economic Decline
Prithviraj Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has raised concerns over Maharashtra's economic decline, criticizing the state for slipping to 11th position in per capita income.

During a legislative session on the state budget, Chavan cited data from the central government's Statistics and Programme Implementation Department, which contradicts the State Economic Survey showing Maharashtra at 6th position.

Chavan also highlighted that 50% of the population remains in agriculture, with no new industries emerging to drive growth. He questioned the feasibility of the state achieving a USD 1 trillion economy, with the current real growth rate at just 0.4% at constant prices.

Additionally, Chavan questioned the motive behind the newly announced financial assistance program for women, suggesting it might be a ploy to garner votes in the upcoming assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024