Siemens and PE Energy Partner to Revolutionize Industrial Automation in Nigeria

Siemens Digital Industries (www.Siemens.com) and PE Energy have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming industrial automation in Nigeria. This collaboration promises to combine Siemens' cutting-edge technology with PE Energy's extensive expertise to boost efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in various sectors, including Oil & Gas, manufacturing, and food & beverage.

The partnership will drive the implementation of advanced industrial automation systems, motion and drives, and process instrumentation across Nigeria, fostering industrial growth and competitiveness. PE Energy, a leading player in the Nigerian industrial sector, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation. By joining forces with Siemens Digital Industries, a global leader in industrial automation technology, PE Energy aims to provide unparalleled services that enhance operational efficiency, productivity, and sustainability for its clients.

Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa, stated, "Our partnership represents a powerful synergy of Siemens' advanced technology and PE Energy's industry expertise. Together, we look forward to driving significant advancements in industrial automation across Nigeria, fostering growth and innovation in the region. This collaboration paves the way for the future of automation and innovation, empowering Nigerian businesses to compete globally and prosper locally."

Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman of PANA Holdings and CEO of its subsidiary, PE Energy, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "This collaboration aligns with our mission to offer cutting-edge technology and comprehensive solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our clients across various industries. Together, we will drive the implementation of state-of-the-art solutions in Nigeria’s industrial sector, fostering growth and competitiveness."

The partnership will leverage Siemens’ advanced technology and expertise in automation, drive systems, and process instrumentation. PE Energy will integrate these solutions to deliver customized, high-performance systems that address the unique challenges faced by Nigerian industries. This includes enhancing factory automation processes, optimizing motion and drives applications, and improving process instrumentation for better control and efficiency.

This partnership underscores a shared vision of advancing industrial automation capabilities and fostering technological innovation in Nigeria. Both PE Energy and Siemens Digital Industries are dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.