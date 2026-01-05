Left Menu

Joe Root Shines Amidst Challenges in Fifth Ashes Test

In the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Joe Root scored his second century of the series, pushing England to 384 in their first innings. Despite Root's brilliance, Australia, already leading the series 3-1, ensured their retention of the Ashes urn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:27 IST
Joe Root Shines Amidst Challenges in Fifth Ashes Test
Joe Root

England was bowled out for 384 during the second day of the fifth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Joe Root hitting the headlines for his exceptional performance.

Root's impressive innings ended at 160, caught and bowled by Michael Neser, marking his second century in the series and only his second ever in Australia. Meanwhile, England dealt with several setbacks, including Harry Brook's departure at 84 and Ben Stokes' scoreless exit.

Contributions from Will Jacks and Jamie Smith added some resistance, but England's inning concluded with Australia leading the series 3-1, ensuring the Ashes urn remains with them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

 India
2
Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

 Global
3
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two pollution control vessels, in Goa.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra P...

 India
4
Remembering Babuji: Legacy of Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh

Remembering Babuji: Legacy of Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026