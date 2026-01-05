Joe Root Shines Amidst Challenges in Fifth Ashes Test

England was bowled out for 384 during the second day of the fifth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Joe Root hitting the headlines for his exceptional performance.

Root's impressive innings ended at 160, caught and bowled by Michael Neser, marking his second century in the series and only his second ever in Australia. Meanwhile, England dealt with several setbacks, including Harry Brook's departure at 84 and Ben Stokes' scoreless exit.

Contributions from Will Jacks and Jamie Smith added some resistance, but England's inning concluded with Australia leading the series 3-1, ensuring the Ashes urn remains with them.

